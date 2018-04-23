Cheryl Jean Shields, age 60 of Wellsville, Kan passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Trinity Nursing Facility in Shawnee. Cremation.

Cheryl J. Shields was born January 31, 1958 in Gardner, Kan the daughter of Lowell Edwin and Barbara Jean (Switzer) Hoch. She grew up in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1976. She attended Emporia State University, completing a Master’s Degree in Library Science. On October 18, 1986, she married Lyle Turner Shields in Gardner. They were married 29 years before his passing in 2015. Cheryl worked at the Dari Bar in Wellsville for many years and then worked for Cramer Sports in Gardner for over 13 years. She loved quilting, sewing, books and taking pictures of her granddaughter. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Erika and Shawn Given and their childern, Paige, Tristen, Bailey and Avery of Shawnee; son, William Shields of Corvallis, Oregon; mother and father-in-law, Bill & Patsy Shields of Wellsville; sister, Patricia Sullivan of Ottawa; brother, Tony Hoch of Lawrence, brother Gary Hoch of Overland Park; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Robin.

A memorial visitation will be held, 10-11:30AM, Friday, April 27, 2018 at Wilson’s Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at the Wellsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Library in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.