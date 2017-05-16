Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm

Kramer Hall at the First Baptist Church

324 East Shawnee, Gardner, Kansas

To All Distinguished Citizens of Gardner, Edgerton,

Gardner/McCamish Townships and USD #231

You are cordially invited to the “Chat-Fest on the Trails”, to continue the fellowship that we have all enjoyed annually since the Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2007. This event is open to all those who want to chat with other Distinguished Citizens about area & family history.

Dust off your Distinguished Citizen Buttons from previous years, if you have them. New ones will be available for those who would like one.

Light refreshments will be provided by the Gamma Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Displays, pictures and videos provided by the Gardner Historical Museum and Museum souvenirs will be available for sale.

A display celebrating GFWC Athena Club’s 95th Anniversary will be featured at this year’s Chat Fest. The Athena Club was organized on December 6, 1922, and federated with GFWC in February, 1923. The display will feature photographs, memorabilia, yearbooks and other items from Athena Club’s history in Gardner.

We hope to see you at this event, which is held in conjunction with Gardner’s “Festival on the Trails”. Visit the Museum’s “Wedding Gowns & History of Gardner Families” exhibit before or after the “Chat-Fest”, as it will be open 10 am to 4 pm on the day of the Festival. Visit the Museum’s web site, www.gardnerhistoricalmuseum.com, for more information.

Questions? Please call Shirley Brown-VanArsdale at 913-226-7941 or Phyllis Thomen at 913-856-7134.