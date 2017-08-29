Charles Edward “Chuck” Smith died unexpectedly of natural causes in Gardner, Kan on August 12th, 2017 at the age of 64.
Chuck was born on June 15th, in Spokane, Wash and graduated from Gardner High in ‘71. He loved listening to music, cooking, gardening, going to the auction and watching movies.
Chuck is survived by his siblings Rob Smith, Lee Ford, David Smith, Lisa Smith and many nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his parents Robert A. Smith and Anna Lee (Dolisi) Smith of Gardner, his nephew Devin Smith of Gardner and niece Madison Hightower of Overland Park, Kan.
A memorial service is not planned at this time. Memorials can be made to Johnson County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 2933, Shawnee Mission, Kan, 66201 or to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation 20375 W. 151st St., Suite 363, Olathe, Kan 66061.