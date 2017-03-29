Charlene Faye Turner, 82, of Gardner, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2017 at Olathe Medical Center.

Charlene was born April 12, 1934 in Garden City, Mo to Verna Faye (Leavell) and Charles Allen Kenagy. She was a graduate of Garden City, High School. Charlene married Lloyd E. Turner in KCMO in 1959. They lived in KCMO, Overland Park, Kan and she moved to Gardner in 2007 to be near her family. She attended the First Baptist Church of OP and then New Life Community Church in Gardner for the last five years. She was an avid KC Royals and KU basketball fan. Charlene loved her family dearly and loved attending all of their activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd, infant son William Allen Turner and siblings Norman Kenagy and Beth Kenagy. Charlene is survived by daughter Vivian Kay Hansen and partner Kelly Grieshaber; siblings Iona Kenagy of KCMO, Roy Kenagy of Windsor Heights, Iowa, David Kenagy of Seattle, Wash, Jim Kenagy of Garden City, Mo and Gary Kenagy of Cumming, Iowa; grandchildren Jeremy Hansen (Holly) and Kristin Madison (Chris) and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 am Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, 913-856-7111. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lawrence, Kan. Visitation will be from 6 – 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2017 also at Bruce Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be given to New Life Community Church Building Fund in Gardner.