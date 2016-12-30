Meghan McDermott recently began working for the Gardner Edgerton Chamber and Southwest Johnson County EDC. Pictured in the photo (back row first): Josh, Meghan, Harper and Collin. Submitted photo

Meghan McDermott, a 2007 graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School, has been hired by the Southwest Johnson County EDC and Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. She will work about 30 hours per week and split her time between the two entities.

She will work in the chamber office from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and began work as economic development director for the EDC on Dec. 15.

“Both the Chamber and the EDC have grown this past year and for us to continue adding new services, etc. it was time to add someone to help,” said Jason Camis. “After some years of unstable finances, the chamber (and EDC) are both on solid ground and moving in the right direction. The hope is by sharing a person the organizations will be able to maintain some internal institutional knowledge with one person working with both. And much of the work is similar in nature.”

McDermott earned a degree in chemistry from the University of Kansas. While studying, she worked as an administrative assistant at Olathe Toyota and as a financial relationship specialist at Community America Credit Union.

Meghan married Josh McDermott, 2008 GEHS grad, and they have two children, Harper and Collin.