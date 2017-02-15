Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire at the Pinewood Apartments near 56 Highway and Moonlight Road in the early morning hours on Feb. 14. A fund has been established to assist the families. Photos courtesy of Larry Beyer

Four families have been displaced by a recent fire at Pinewood Apartments. The Gardner Edgerton Chamber is administering a Gardner Edgerton Community Emergency Fund to assist.

An account has been designated at Central Bank of the Midwest, Gardner. All levels of contributions are encouraged. When making a contribution, please make checks out to the Gardner Edgerton Community Emergency Fund or designate as such on checks made to the chamber.

It’s an overwhelming time for these families, and it’s also important to maintain their privacy, according to Jason Camis, GEC. president. Of the four families affected, about two of these families have teenage children, and the others were all adults.

Donations can be made in person at 109 E. Main St. Gardner.

If you have any questions, please call Jason at 785-418-3276 or email [email protected]