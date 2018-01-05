The Johnson County, KS. Sheriff�s Office has located an individual in possession of a black, Campbell Hausfeld air compressor and two Echo chainsaws in their cases. If stolen, the victim probably lives in the Johnson, Douglas, Franklin or Miami County area in Kansas.
The Sheriff’s department advises residents to check equipment on a regular basis. Many times, law enforcement find individuals with suspected stolen property, but the farmer or property owner may not check the barn or shed for days or weeks if the tools are not in need. This delays the theft investigation.
Anyone missing a big stand up compressor and chainsaws as mentioned above, please contact Det. Brett Wilson with the sheriff’s office at 913 715 5561.
Chainsaws, compressor located; owner sought
