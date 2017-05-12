On April 22nd a group of 8 members of Kansas Squad #1 of the Lutheran Early Response Team (LERT) travelled to Urbana Ill. to participate in the Illinois Central Region Chain Saw training. After four hours of intense classroom instruction, each member had to be field certified by successfully completing a task using a chain saw. Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana generously hosted the event and provided housing for those traveling from Kansas. Pictured: are Sally and Mike Crain from Faith Lutheran in Ottawa; Mark Trivilino, Randy Pettit, Bob Lowe, Rich Hughley and Dale Melancon from King of Kings Lutheran in Gardner, and on the far right is Brian Mead from First Lutheran in Paola. For more information on the Kansas Squad #1 LERT team please visit us on Facebook at Gardner LERT or contact 913-856-2500. Submitted photo