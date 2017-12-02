Unemployment in Johnson County stands at 2.9 percent, according to the most recent data analysis released by the County Economic Research Institute (CERI).

According to their November, 2017 analysis, Johnson County’s September unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, down from a high of 4.3 percent in 2012. Over the past 5 years, the average unemployment rate has been 3.6 percent.

House sales are also up. Homes sold by realtors in September, 2017 was 925, which brings the year to date total to 8,700. Average homes sold in September the last five years was 853, with the high being 1,000 in 2016 and the low of 667 in 2012.

Total taxable retail sales year-to-date thru August 2017 was $9,040,197,000, an increase of 2.4 percent over the same period last year.

More than 5,301 articles of incorporation had been filed thru October, 2017, up from an average of 4.731 over the past five years. This tops the 2016 filings of 5,293.