Drop in for an old-fashioned Christmas during a special event being presented 11 times this holiday season by the Johnson County Museum at the Lanesfield Historic Site.

The program is called Lanesfield School Country Christmas and is for all ages. Experience a traditional 1904 old-fashioned Christmas! Participants can write a letter to Santa with pen and ink, and find old-fashioned stocking stuffers in our gift shop.

Lanesfield School Country Christmas is offered as a free drop-in program from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays on the following dates: Nov. 25, and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The session on Saturday, Dec. 2, will include a special Christmas concert in the schoolhouse, featuring the Edgerton Rainbow Connection Children’s Choir. The performance will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by a visit from Santa, crafts, and free refreshments. Be sure to bring your camera.

Lanesfield Historic Site is located at 18745 S. Dillie Road, Edgerton. The Lanesfield site is a one-room limestone schoolhouse, the last remaining structure in the former town of Lanesfield. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988.

For more information about this program, or to register a group of ten or more, contact the museum at (913) 715-2570.