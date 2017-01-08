County manager Hannes Zacharias, right, presents Undersheriff Cavanaugh (left) and Sheriff Denning with signed photos at their Dec. 9 retirement event. Photo courtesy of Johnson County

After more than a decade as Undersheriff Kevin Cavanaugh is retiring.

Cavanaugh has been in law enforcement about 40 years, beginning his career in Pratt, Kan., in 1975 as an officer. After several promotions, he served as police chief before moving and becoming chief in Fairway, Kan., until his appointment to Undersheriff by Sheriff Frank Denning in 2005.

He is a past-president of the Kansas Peace Officers Association and is also a graduate of the 172nd Session of the FBI National Academy. Much of Cavanaugh’s career has been devoted to law enforcement training to include Firearms, Officer Survival, Patrol Procedures and Report Writing. In 1997-98, Cavanaugh taught an Introduction to Law Enforcement class at Pratt Community College.

Undersheriff Cavanaugh resides in Lenexa, with his wife of 36 years, Tracy. Tracy Cavanaugh is a registered nurse and serves as Vice-President of Nursing for a physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation company