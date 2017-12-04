The Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) is a non-profit organization that maintains the largest registry of pedigreed cats and licenses approximately 400 competitive shows each season worldwide. On Nov. 25, the CFA (cfa.org) held cat shows in the UK, Spain, China, Indonesia and in the 4-H Building at Johnson County Fairgrounds in Gardner, Kansas. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz

The event filled the building with exhibitors of pedigreed cats from all over the USA. One hundred fifty one cats were entered and judged for trophies and awards. The local CFA event, Frontier Feline Fanciers, has two more shows coming in early 2018 – on Jan. 13 and Mar. 24-25.