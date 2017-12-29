Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

At the Dec. 18 Gardner city council meeting, Cheryl Harrison-Lee reported that the city had received results from an employee engagement survey and SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) case study.

She told council that a detailed presentation on the employee engagement survey would be on the agenda for the first January meeting and briefly mentioned some of the results from the case study.

Harrison-Lee said she was pleased with the case study data, compared to numbers last collected in 2015.

“Our numbers were very impressive for the two years. We had an overall increase of 13.6 per cent,”she said. In the study, the city’s numbers were compared to those of an unnamed private corporation.

“With that corporation, with numbers very close to ours, they increased their stock numbers by over 500 per cent,”she told council.

More detailed information on the employee survey will be presented at the Jan. 2 meeting.

Gardner council normally meets on the first and third Mondays of every month, however the first Monday in January 2018 is New Years Day. Due to the holiday, the January meetings will be on Tuesdays – Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. In February, they revert back to Mondays, on Feb. 5 and 19.