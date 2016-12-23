Junior guard Taylor Carpenter scored 19 points leading the Lady Blazers varsity basketball team to a 62-40 EKL win at Blue Valley Southwest last week.
GEHS, 5-1, jumped to a 20-9 first quarter lead and went up 34-21 by halftime. The Blazers added 28 second half points to secure the league win.
Besides Carpenter, Kelsey Leffert and Skylar Washington had 11 points apiece. Kynli Nelson had 10 points, Abbey Bilhimer, six, and Cassidy Androff had six points.
