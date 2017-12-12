

Carole Stockmyer Peterson, 71, of Kincaid, Kan, passed away Dec. 10, 2017.

Carole was born March 24, 1946 in Gardner, Kan to Robert Kirkland and Geraldine (Heien) Stockmyer. She grew up in Gardner where she graduated from Gardner High School in 1965.

Carole married James W. Peterson on Jan. 29, 1994 in Osawatomie, Kan. She and Jim lived many places and moved to Kincaid, Kan one and one-half years ago. Carole had worked as a cashier at TrueValue Hardware and K-Mart in Olathe, Kan and most recently as a cook at Newman’s Grocery in Warsaw, Mo. She was a professional gardener and an avid animal lover. She had many pets which included her special dog, Antoinette, her chickens, other dogs and ducks. Carole liked to fish, especially at her home and at Lake of the Ozarks. She loved watching the stock car races at Wheatland, Mo and enjoyed listening to Indian flute music. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Carole is survived by her husband, James, of the home; sons: Rick Smith, Parker, Kan and Duane and wife Sally Smith, Gardner, Kan; siblings: Joan and husband Jim Baird, Olathe, Kan and Bob Stockmyer, Gardner, Kan and Suzanne and husband Tom Weaver, San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren: Jessika, Kimberly and Eric; one great-grandchild and former husband, Ron Smith, Prairie City, Ore..

Visitation 2:00 pm Dec. 14, 2017 at Bruce Funeral home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111; Celebration of Life follows at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or Great Plains SPCA. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.