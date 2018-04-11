About 20 reported Gardner car burglaries may all be related to suspects arrested April 5 after eluding police and eventually rolling their car. One Gardner officer received minor injuries.

“We have 20 car burglaries reported in the city thus far and one stolen auto,” said Jim Pruetting, Gardner police chief. “We believe they are all related to this incident.“

“The auto stolen in Gardner was one of three vehicles involved in the burglaries, but it was not part of the chase, and we believe it was abandoned shortly after it was stolen because it had a flat tire,” Pruetting continued. “The vehicle we chased was stolen out of KCK and the third vehicle was stolen from Edgerton. We arrested two individuals, one adult and one juvenile.”

As of April 9, Emmanuel Cortez-Valdez, Gardner, is the only one officially charged. Pruetting said the investigation is still going on, and there may be others charged later after DNA comes back. Cortez-Valdez’ bond is $50,000 for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Other charges include a DUI with $2500 bond, and first possession for $4,000.

According to the GPD press release, on Thursday morning April 5, 2018, at approximately 0112 hours, Gardner PD units were dispatched to the area of 173rd and Walter regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence.

When the first officer arrived, the vehicle fled the scene. The officer followed the vehicle to the area of 174th and Kill Creek, where the vehicle turned around and drove straight at the officer’s patrol car. The officer evaded the suspect vehicle and was not struck.

The suspect vehicle was then pursued westbound on 175th St. to the Douglas County line, where it turned south. The Gardner officer discontinued the pursuit.

Another Gardner PD patrol unit encountered the suspect vehicle just south of that area, and the vehicle tried to strike that Gardner patrol unit as well. Again the Gardner officer evaded the suspect vehicle and was not struck.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of US 56 Highway and Edgerton Rd., by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the suspect vehicle’s tires were damaged.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee, driving eastbound on 56 Highway back into Gardner. The suspect vehicle drove east on 56 Highway through Gardner, finally going off the roadway in the area of new and old 56 Highway, coming to a rest on its top just north of the roadway.

A 16 year old passenger exited the suspect vehicle, apparently unharmed, and quickly surrendered to officers without further incident. The driver, an adult male, exited the suspect vehicle and immediately began to fight with the officers while resisting arrest.

Multiple officers finally got the driver into custody. He too appeared to be uninjured.

The juvenile passenger was transport to the Juvenile Dentention Center in Olathe. The driver was transported to the Central Booking facility in Olathe.

One Gardner officer was injured during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It was determined the suspect vehicle was a stolen auto.