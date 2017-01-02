Capt. William Perry Kennedy (Whisky Papa), USN, Ret. has flown into the sunset on Dec. 28, 2016. He was blessed with more than 95 years of a life full of family, friends, travel and love. He was born on a farm, July 5, 1921, in Purdin, MO to Frederick & Inez Kennedy. Later the family moved to Gardner, KS where he graduated from Gardner High School. He was commissioned after flight school at Pensacola Naval Air Station. Traveling west for his first assignment he stopped in Gardner and married his first love, Dorothy Turner. During their life together the family moved throughout the US to follow Bill’s military career as a pilot. He retired in 1966 from the Pentagon from the office of Chief of Naval Operations. After his first love passed, he was fortunate enough to meet and marry Estelle (Libby) Eldridge with whom he shared more than 26 years of family, friends and adventures. Bill is survived by his wife Libby, 6 children, 3 step children, and a loved number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.