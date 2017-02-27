Cameron Kirchner, 18, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Cameron was born July 12, 1998 in Olathe to Melissa Kay Howard and Christopher Eugene Kirchner. He grew up in De Soto and Gardner, attending Gardner Edgerton High School and was a 2016 graduate from Lawrence Virtual School. Cameron was a mechanic and he worked in Kansas and Missouri for Icon Window Washer, a company headquartered in St. Louis. He enjoyed fishing, playing soccer, working on cars and tinkering with electrical items. Cameron loved helping people. He was very close to his brother and helped him in many ways. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Cameron is survived by his mother, Melissa and step father, Lester Charles “Chuck” Burger of Gardner and father, Christopher Kirchner of Shawnee, Kan; brother, Dakota Alexander Burger; maternal grandparents, Kathie and Edward Howard of De Soto, Kan; paternal grandmother, Cheryl Saunders of Kcks; great grandpa, Virgil Saunders of Kcks; aunt, Christina Kirchner of Kcks; uncles: Eric Howard of Eudora, Kan, Jason Howard of De Soto, Kan and Steve Howard of Olathe, Kan; cousins: Brandon Bybee of Olathe, Alysia Barnett of Kcks; girl-friend Laura Neslage of Wellsville, Kan and many other extended family members and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 am Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Kaw Prairie Community Church, 9421 Meadow View Dr, Lenexa, Kan. A private family inurnment will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kcks at a later date. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, 913-856-7111. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Douglas State Lake Cameron Kirchner fund at gofundme.com. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.