Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week.
Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third quarter run.
Besides Callahan, Ethan Reynolds scored 12 points, Hunter Meyer had five. Landon Turner and Cody Pascarelli had four points apiece.
It was a different story in the seventh grade varsity game as Eudora escaped with a 38-35 win.
Despite the loss, Jake McClare had 17 points, Walter Chrisjohn had six and Eli Anderson had four points.