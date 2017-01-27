Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week.
Wheatridge went up 16-13 at halftime and salted the game away with a 12-2 third quarter run.
Besides Callahan, Ethan Reynolds scored 12 points, Hunter Meyer had five. Landon Turner and Cody Pascarelli had four points apiece.
It was a different story in the seventh grade varsity game as Eudora escaped with a 38-35 win.
Despite the loss, Jake McClare had 17 points, Walter Chrisjohn had six and Eli Anderson had four points.
Callahan scores 17 in Mustangs victory
Adam Callahan scored 17 points leading the Wheatridge Middle School eighth grade boys varsity basketball team to a 44-39 win over Eudora last week.