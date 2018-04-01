Photo courtesy of Larry Beyers

Recently completed at the northwest corner of 199th Street and Four Corners Road, southwest of Gardner, was this special purpose building that will be used by the maintenance department and the Johnson County Park Police for the new Big Bull Creek Park that will be opening early this summer. The parking lot adjacent to the building can also be used by visitors to a nearby disc golf course that will be established as part of the sprawling 1,980-acre future park. This park will be the fourth large regional park in Johnson County. It extends in various-size sections roughly from 191st Street south past I-35 to 213th Street. There will be an extensive network of trails. Development of the county-owned park property is costing between $5 million and $6 million. The 22-acre Mildale park and event center adjoins Bill Bull Creek Park on the northwest.