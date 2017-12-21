The GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee proudly announces the highly-acclaimed three sport athlete, Bubba Starling, has been selected for induction into the GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at the GEHS boys’ home varsity basketball game on Dec.19, 2017 at halftime. A social gathering took place in the GEHS Library for the public.

Starling’s accomplishments include a long list of high school accolades and accomplishments. Starling was an outstanding three-sport athlete at GEHS whose accolades qualified him for the Hall of Fame in football, basketball and baseball. He was a four-year starter and letter winner in all three sports.

As a Trailblazer football player, he was named All-League and All-State multiple years. He was selected as the All-Metro Quarterback, Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, and won the prestigious Simone Award presented to the top high school football player in the Kansas City area. In addition, Starling was selected to play in the Army All-American Bowl and was the 810 Sports Player of the Year. He closed out his senior year in football by being named to the USA Today All-American Team, listed on the national Old Spice Top 50 High School Players, and ranked by Rivals.com as the top high school football player in Kansas.

In basketball Starling was named All-League and All-State his sophomore, junior and senior years. He was also a McDonalds All-American Nominee and was selected to play in two All-Star games.

In baseball he was All-League for four years, All-State for three years as a pitcher and outfielder, named to the KC All Metro Team for three years and selected Kansas Player of the Year.

After three years of stellar baseball play, Starling received multiple national recognitions and accolades during his senior season. Starling was named a Pre-Season Louisville Slugger All-American, named to the Team USA 18 Under and the Under Armour All-American Team. He was also named KC Star All-Metro Player of the Year, First Team All American and was selected as Baseball America’s Top High School Baseball player in the country.

Starling’s senior year wrapped up with him being named GEHS Male Athlete of the Year and Most Inspirational Athlete by his peers. He was also selected as the 2011 Kansas City Sports Commission Male Athlete of the Year. A whirlwind career was capped off with Starling being selected in the first round of the major league draft by the Kansas City Royals with the fifth overall pick in 2011.

For more information on the Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony, contact John Sedler at 913-856-2775.