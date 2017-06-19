Spring Hill senior pitcher Sarah Brown recently earned Tri County Softball Pitcher of the Year honors.
Brown dominated the state championship tournament tossing three straight shutouts. She shutout Andale in round one 7-0 and led Spring Hill to an 8-0 round two win over Independence. She threw her third shutout in a 2-0 win over rival Paola for the state title.
Brown led Spring Hill to a 21-4 overall record as the Broncos recorded back to back state titles for the first time in school history.
Brown is Tri-County pitcher of the year
Spring Hill senior pitcher Sarah Brown recently earned Tri County Softball Pitcher of the Year honors.