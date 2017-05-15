Submitted photo
Shane Brown, Bruce Funeral Home, was named Kansas Funeral Director of the Year at the annual meeting of the KFDA which was held during the KFDA Convention, May 1-3, 2017, at the Wichita Marriott .
Brown received a BGS in History from the University of Kansas and a Mortuary Science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He and his family own Bruce Funeral Homes in Gardner and Spring Hill.
Shane is a member of Masonic Lodge 65 in Gardner. He resides in Gardner with his wife Tara and his four children.
KFDA officers elected at convention include Sam Steiner of Junction City, president, Adam Rentschler of Smith Center, president-elect, Glenn White of Pittsburg, vice-president, and Eric Larrison of Pratt as secretary/treasurer.