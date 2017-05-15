Shane Brown, Bruce Funeral Home, was named Kansas Funeral Director of the Year at the annual meeting of the KFDA which was held during the KFDA Convention, May 1-3, 2017, at the Wichita Marriott . Brown received a BGS in History from the University of Kansas and a Mortuary Science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He and his family own Bruce Funeral Homes in Gardner and Spring Hill. Shane is a member of Masonic Lodge 65 in Gardner. He resides in Gardner with his wife Tara and his four children. KFDA officers elected at convention include Sam Steiner of Junction City, president, Adam Rentschler of Smith Center, president-elect, Glenn White of Pittsburg, vice-president, and Eric Larrison of Pratt as secretary/treasurer.

Brown named Funeral Director of the Year

Search for:

Weather Forecast Wind Advisory Issued: 3:33 AM CDT on May 17, 2017 Expires: 7:00 PM CDT on May 17, 2017 71° F Overcast

Archives Archives Select Month May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 May 2011 April 2011 March 2011 February 2011 January 2011 December 2010 November 2010 October 2010 September 2010 August 2010 July 2010 June 2010 May 2010 April 2010 March 2010 January 2010 December 2009 November 2009 October 2009 May 2009 March 2008