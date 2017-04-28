Placing their offense in high gear, the Broncos swept a doubleheader from Eudora last week.
In game one, Cody Lucas was the winning pitcher and he got offensive support from Sean King, Cody Lucas and Dylan Sanderson in a 7-6 win.
In game two, Spring Hill unloaded for 15 hits to win 15-4 in just four innings. Kris Hatfield was the winning pitcher.
Things proved a bit more difficult in a 10-0 loss to Ottawa earlier in the week.
Matt Fitzgerald was the losing pitcher as the Broncos committed four errors.
Broncos sweep Eudora
Placing their offense in high gear, the Broncos swept a doubleheader from Eudora last week.