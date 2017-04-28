Placing their offense in high gear, the Broncos swept a doubleheader from Eudora last week.
In game one, Cody Lucas was the winning pitcher and he got offensive support from Sean King, Cody Lucas and Dylan Sanderson in a 7-6 win.
In game two, Spring Hill unloaded for 15 hits to win 15-4 in just four innings. Kris Hatfield was the winning pitcher.
Things proved a bit more difficult in a 10-0 loss to Ottawa earlier in the week.
Matt Fitzgerald was the losing pitcher as the Broncos committed four errors.