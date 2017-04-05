Scoring 105.5 points, the Spring Hill Bronco boys track team opened the season with a second place finish at the Baldwin Invitational last week.

Leading the way was Nathan Ewing with gold medals in the high jump (6’0”) and 110 meter hurdles (16.24), the other gold belonged to Chase Rodney (300 hurdles) in 43.2.

James Barnett took silver in the 100 meters with an 11.5 clocking and teamed with Dominick Scheerer, Ty Straw and Jordan Nelson to take second in the 400 relay in a time of 45.41.

Third place awards went to Wyatt O’Leary (400 meters, 54.1) and the pole vault (11’0”). Chase Rooney took third in the 110 hurdles (16.49) as did Jacob Letellier in the 300 hurdles.

In a separate meet Dylan Brenneman, a Kansas State commit, won gold in the 800 (1:58.62) and silver in the 1600 (4:24.1) at the Blue Valley Classic.

“Our seniors led the team effort in the opener,” said Caoch Brent Smitheran. “Our sophomores made great strides and our younger kids exceeded our expectations.”