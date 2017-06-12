Four Broncos recently earned post season baseball honors in the Frontier League.
Earning second team honors were Jackson Burrel (outfielder) and Cody Lucas (infielder).
Honorable mention awards went to Dylan Sunderson (designated hitter) and Sean King (outfielder).
“I’m real proud of the kids, and they are certainly deserving of the honors,” said Coach William Meier. “We played our best ball towards the end of the season and that is a credit to the kids and coaching staff.”
Their efforts helped Spring Hill to an 11-10 overall record.
Broncos earn honors
