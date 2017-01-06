Following the holiday break, the Bronco boys’ basketball team returns to action this week against Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Southwest.
So far, Wes Book’s boys stand 3-2 on the season with wins over Atchison, Labette County and Metro Academy. Before the break, Spring Hill had a disappointing loss to rival Paola.
“We played well defensively against Paola, but had too many turnovers that led to easy baskets,” said Book. “This is a tough week with games against Basehor and Blue Valley Southwest.”
Leading the way so far have been Trey Heinrich, KJ Powell, Brennen Feeback, and Jordan Hoston. Another consistent performance has been Nate Ewing.
“I have been real pleased with our defense and rebounding,” added Book. “We want to get more efficient on the offensive end for the second half of the season.”
Broncos basketball season resumes this week
