After three weeks of practice the Bronco cross country teams will trek to the Anderson County Invitational Sept. 1 for a 5k competition.
Coach Brent Smitheran reports 30 runners on the roster, boys and girls combined.
On the boys side, senior standout Dylan Brenneman, who took second at state last year is one of 7 letter winners returning.
Besides Brenneman, is senior Trey Mathis, juniors Trevor North, Noah Nemer, Michael Herman, and Joel Oberkrom and sophomore Logan Brambler.
On the girls side, senior Haylee Hitchen is one of four returning letterwinners. Others are sophomores Ashley Ingram, Allison Kosberg and Lauren Wilson.
Bronco Cross Country season begins at Anderson County invite
After three weeks of practice the Bronco cross country teams will trek to the Anderson County Invitational Sept. 1 for a 5k competition.