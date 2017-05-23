Scoring 93 points, the Spring Hill Bronco boys track team brought back a second place finish from the Frontier league meet in Eudora last week.

“The coaching staff is real proud of the effort,” said Coach Brent Smitheran. “We were in the hunt a long time for the title, but Paola pulled away late. We made a lot of improvement and positioned ourselves well for regional.”

Nathan Ewing had a big day. He won league titles in the high jump clearing 6’4 inches and in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.54. He also took second in the long jump with a leap of 20’1 inches.

James Barnett finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.23, and Chase Rooney took second in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 41.19.

Earning bronze medals were Wyatt O’Leary in the pole vault with a vault of 11’8 inches and Trevor Turner in the triple jump with a leap of 40’9 ¾ inches.