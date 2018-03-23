Submitted photo

Meet other adults interested in learning about the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s new 50 Plus Programs which will debut in the May-August My JCPRD Activities catalog.

Called Brochure & Bingo, this program will take place on April 3. The coordinators who plan these programs also want to hear what activities you are most interested in. Four games of themed bingo will be played for JCPRD gift cards. Please register in advance to reserve your spot. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under special events. In the catalog and when using the website?s advanced search, look for the keywords free event.?

Brochure & Bingo will take place beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park. This one-hour event is free, but please reserve a spot by registering online at www.jcprd.com.

Printed copies of the My JCPRD Activities catalog are available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.

While JCPRD?s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.