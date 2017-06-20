

June 14, 1996 – May 22, 2017

Brandon Zachary Binkley, beloved son, brother and father, was born June 14, 1996 in Kansas City, MO and passed unexpectedly in his sleep at home May 22, 2017 in Gardner, KS. He was 20.

Brandon is survived by his fiancée Aubrey Schick and daughter Haven Lynn Binkley of the home; father Jason and step-mother Patricia Binkley of Gardner, KS; mother Kimberly Martin of Independence, MO; sisters Samantha and Hannah Binkley of Gardner, KS. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandparents Janice and Ed James of Gardner, KS and Susan Smith of Kansas City, KS; Aunt Cassie Davis and cousins Kevina and Andre Brothers of Kansas City, KS; his uncle Bryan Binkley of Olathe, KS, and step-uncle Michael Weddle of Kansas City, KS. Brandon will also be missed by his many friends in Gardner, KS and Independence, MO.

Brandon was always a wonderful source of entertainment and laughter for us through his quirky sense of humor, random sayings that came out of nowhere, silly faces and the jams he would occasionally get into. We will miss his smile, his sparkling blue eyes and most of all his hugs. The boy could hug like nobody’s business. Like all of us he had his faults and issues but we loved and still love him nonetheless. He was ours and will live on in our hearts until the day we can finally join him in Heaven.

Brandon left behind a precious gift for us with his daughter Haven Lynn. From the day she was born he focused his love and affection on that baby girl. He always said “I don’t feel complete when she is not near me.” Brandon would do anything he could for her to ensure she had what she needed to succeed in her life.

Brandon Binkley’s Celebration of Life is being held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Vineyard Community Church 8301 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207.

Casual dress requested as Brandon was never one for suits and ties. Please wear red as it was his favorite color or, if you are a University of Missouri fan, wear your Mizzou apparel as Brandon never went anywhere without his MU hat.

In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations for his daughter’s education. We have set up an education savings account for Haven with Central Bank of the Midwest to accept these donations. Should you wish to donate to this fund please make checks payable to “Haven Lynn Binkley” and mail them in care of Patricia Binkley to 1073 Buffalo Trail, Gardner, KS 66030. Envelopes will also be provided to leave donations at Brandon’s service.

His sister Hannah has summed up the family’s feelings in the following song she will be singing at his service:

“Wishing Against Missing”

I can’t say I miss the problems you brought

But I’d rather have the problems than lose you.

But now you’re gone and I couldn’t say goodbye,

Makes me miss the better times.

It’s not fair, but no one ever said it was.

Now you’re gone,

I’ll never see that smile again.

Oh I miss you, can’t help but miss you.

And I wish you could’ve seen what time would bring,

But there’s no more time left for you. Just me.

But you’re gone.

Now your baby girl will miss you.

I wish she didn’t have to miss you.

But you’re gone and I can’t help but notice the tears around me,

I wish I couldn’t see the sorrow around me.

But I know that you’re gone and there’s nothing to say,

But I wish you could stay. Oh I wish you would stay.

Instead you’re taken away, and we’ll miss you. Oh God I miss you.

You’re gone I’ll never see that smile again.

I wish I didn’t have to miss you, and I know you didn’t mean to,

But I miss you. Oh I miss you.