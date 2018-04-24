Jeff Langrehr

On April 19, the boys’ junior varsity tennis team competed in the JV Sunflower League Tournament at CBAC. Each of the four Blazer entries won at least two matches en route to a tenth place team finish at the tournament.

#1 singles player, Dawson Burgoon, placed sixth in his bracket with two wins and two losses on the day. Dawson competed admirably battling a forearm injury all day.

#2 singles player, Patrick Beane, claimed a fifth place medal in his division by winning three matches and losing only one. Patrick won the medal match in an 8-7 tie break.

The #1 doubles team of Blake Burns and Gavin Blakely placed eleventh in the top doubles division as they went 2-2 on the day. Blake, and Gavin won their final match in an 8-6 thriller.

The #2 doubles team of Ben Keeney and Asher Brown claimed a tenth place finish in their doubles division, also going 2-2 on the day. Ben and Asher’s day was highlighted by a second round comeback victory. They trailed 0-6 before rallying to win 8 straight games and claim an 8-6 victory over ONW.