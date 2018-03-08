The boys’ basketball team concluded its season with a 77-34 loss to top-seeded Blue Valley Northwest Feb. 28 on the road.

The Blazers appeared ready to challenge the state’s top team early in the game as they hopped out to a 16 to 12 lead in the first quarter. The Huskies closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, however, including a desperation 3 point heave at the buzzer to give the Huskies a 23 to 16 lead that they would never surrender.

Teven McKelvey and Brody Marshall led the scoring for the Blazers with 14 and 10 points respectively.

The Blazers finished the season at 7 and 14 on the year. The game marked the career end for three seniors, Tydus Webb, Reid Frase, and Cam Trammell.

The coaches are excited for future seasons as the team will return a wealth of experience at the varsity level, and add talent from successful teams at the sub-varsity levels. The entire program 9th-12th won 45 games vs. 42 losses this year, which provides some tangible hope for the future of Blazer basketball.

Coach Langrehr said he would like to thank the players and Coach White, the other Coach Langrehr, Coach Barnes, Coach Farwell, and Coach Webb for their assistance throughout the season.