Coach Michelle Gailliez

The Wheatridge Mustangs hosted Eudora and Paola at their home meet at TRMS on April 17.

The seventh grade girls’ team had a lot of standout performances. Event winners were the 4x100 Relay (Bartels, Claycamp, Hilliard, Leiker) with a time of 58.25, Hannah Elliott in the 1600m Run with a time of 6:15.58, Avery Bell in the 800m run with a time of 2:53.07, and Natalie Yarbrough in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 19.90. Second place finishers were Makenna Bartels in the Pole Vault and the 400m Dash, Abri Leiker in the 100m Dash, the Sprint Medley (Bell, Hilliard, Leiker, Yarbrough), 4x400 Relay (Bell, Claycamp, Elliott, McGill). Third place finishers were Natalie Yarbrough in the 800m run, Jessica Souvannakhot in the Discus, Harmony Hockman in the Shot Put, Abri Leiker in the Long Jump, and Natalie Yarbrough in the Pole Vault. Fourth place finishers were Avery Bell in the 100m Hurdles, Natalie Claycamp in the 200m dash, and Jessica Souvannakhot in the Shot Put.

The seventh grade boys’ team took second overall. Event winners were Gage Graham in the 800m run with a time of 2:37.16 and Leo Schranz in the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.79. Second place finishers were Jason Leyritana in the 200m dash, Chance Henson in the 400m dash, Jackson Elsey in the 3200m run, 4x100 Relay (Leyritana, Nichols, Parks, Schroeter),

4x200 Relay (Henson, Graham, Nichols, Parks), 4x400 Relay (Elsey, Hamilton, Griffin, Terrazas), Cooper Nichols in the 100m Dash. Third place finishers were Jason Leyritana in the 100m Dash, David Taylor in the Shot Put, and Miguel Mendoza in the Discus. Fourth place finishers were Cooper Nichols in the Shot Put, Jackson Elsey in the 1600m Run, Leo Schranz in the 800m run, and Garrett Parks in the 200m dash.

The eighth grade girls’ team took second overall. Event winners were Tynee Leggett in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.20, Kiersten Markos in the Shot Put with a throw of 33’11, and Emma Brooks in the Pole Vault with a height of 7’0. Second place finishers were the Sprint Medley (Brooks, Leggett, Newman, Shipps), Kiersten Markos in the Discus, and Tynee Leggett in the Long Jump and the 200m dash. Third place finishers were Ryanne Ham in the Pole Vault and Kaylah Newman in the 400m dash. Fourth place finishers were Kaylah Newman in the 100m Hurdles, Emma Brooks in the 800m run, Sadie Helms in the 1600m run.

The eighth grade boys’ team had many outstanding performances. Event winners were Alek Stevanov in the 200m dash with a time of 27.09 and the Sprint Medley (McClure, Nedderson, Smith, Stevanov) with a time of 1:59.55. Alek Stevanov was a second place finisher in the 100m Dash. Jake McClure took second in the 1600m Run and the 400m run. Third place finishers were Shane Chambers in the 3200m Run and Jake McClure in the Long Jump. Fourth place finishers were Alek Stevanov in the Long Jump, Shane Chambers in the 1600m Run, and Trent Glaser in the 800m run.