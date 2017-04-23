Principals for Nike and Sunflower elementaries have been selected.

USD 231 board members approved the hires of Bruce Haber to serve as principal for Nike Elementary and Jason Jones to serve as principal for Sunflower Elementary. Haber will be assuming the role of current principal, Lisa Thompson, who has taken a position in Blue Valley School District. Jones will be assuming the role of current principal, Debbie Tann, who will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Haber has been the elementary principal at White Church Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas School District since 2007. Prior to White Church Elementary, he was assistant principal at Whittier Elementary and teacher at Frank Rushton Elementary, both in the KCK district. Haber is also an adjunct professor at Baker University where he teaches courses related to classroom improvement and school personnel issues. Haber holds a School Leadership Administrative Licensure from Baker University, a master’s degree in Multidisciplinary Studies in Education from Webster University, and a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Wayne State College.

Jason Jones is currently serving the Lawrence School District as a Library Media Specialist. Jones has extensive experience in the elementary level as an elementary principal and teacher in the Seaman, Lawrence and Emporia school districts. Jones spent time with the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center as a Learning Services Facilitator and Multi-Tier System of Supports Core Team Specialist where he provided school improvement services and professional development to member school districts. Jones holds a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University; a master’s degree in Educational Administration, a master’s degree of Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Educational Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, all from Washburn University.

“The strong leadership background in public school administration Dr. Jones and Mr. Haber possess will serve the district and our students extremely well,” said Pam Stranathan, superintendent. “We are excited to have these two high quality professionals join our outstanding team of administrators.”