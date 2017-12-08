By a majority vote of the Board of County Commissioners, the commission decided not to renew the contract for County Manager Hannes Zacharias. The 4-3 vote was taken following his annual review in executive session Nov. 30, 2017.

The action was not unanimous, but was supported by four of the seven commissioners. Those who voted not to renew the contract were commissioners Michael Ashcraft, Mike Brown, Steve Klika and Jason Osterhaus. Chairman Ed Eilert and Jim Allen and Ron Shaffer voted against the motion to not renew the contract.

“The vote does not reflect in any negative way on the moral, ethical or professional character of Mr. Zacharias,”said Eilert. ”Mr. Zacharias is a true professional and will continue to carry out his responsibilities as county manager through Dec. 31.”

Zacharias first joined the county in 2001 an assistant county manager and was promoted to deputy county manager in 2005 before becoming county manager in Aug. 2009.

The following is a public statement issued by Eilert:

“It is with great disappointment that I am writing to inform our county staff that the Board of County Commissioners voted today 4-3 not to extend the contract of County Manager Hannes Zacharias. To provide the 30-day notice, as required in his contract, his service as county manager will end effective Dec. 31, 2017.

“As I stated prior to and following the vote, I do not agree with the decision and believe it is not the correct action for our county commission to take. This vote does not reflect in any negative way on the moral, ethical or professional character of Mr. Zacharias, as I and others stated as the vote was taken.

“Our county has many successes and achievements which are due to the leadership of Mr. Zacharias since his appointment in August 2009. He brought a wealth of experience in local government to our county and I am extremely grateful for his public service career with Johnson County. I wish him success in his future.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin the process to determine the selection of the next county manager.

“I very much appreciate all of our county employees’ hard work and leadership which have resulted in the nationally recognized services that our county taxpayers have come to expect from our organization. I trust your demonstrated commitment to the positive results of the organization will continue throughout the transition period. Thank you.”