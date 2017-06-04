The City of Gardner is still accepting applications for all five positions of the Board of Building Code Appeals. One member must have experience in electricity, one member must have experience in plumbing, and one member must have experience in heating and air conditioning. The remaining two members do not need experience in a particular area.
Visit www.gardnerkansas.gov/buildingcodeappeals for more information and to complete an application.
Board of Building Code Appeals volunteers needed
