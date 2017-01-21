Members of the USD 231 board met Jan. 9 in regular session. Information included:

Presentations

Members of one of the Wheatridge Robotics Team demonstrated their winning robot, Bot Ross, which took second place overall at the Emporia State University Robotics competition in November. At the same tournament, Pioneer Ridge Jaguar Robotics took first place overall and brought home the Best Engineering Design award.

Special Services

The Special Services Parent Advisory Council (SSPAC) will host a presentation on Jan. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., on ways to enhance technology for students with disabilities. Facilitator Dr. Sean Smith of Kansas University will also address the importance of assistive technology within the classrooms. The presentation is open to all teachers and families of USD 231 and will be held at the District Offices Building, 231 E. Madison St.

Beginning second semester several schools will embark upon additional learning opportunities with the Extended Learning Day program. The ELD enhances student learning by review, practice, and mastering reading and math skills.

Human Resources

The Calendar Committee will hold its initial meeting on Jan. 31, 2017. The committee will begin developing a calendar for the 2018-2019 school year. The 2017-2018 school year has already been adopted and available via www.usd231.com under “Calendars.”

The administrative team will meet with the district demographer over the next week and review the five-year projections.

This meeting will discuss enrollment incline, necessary staffing needed and the impact on building capacity. A presentation based on the findings and recommendations will be provided to the Board in the coming months.

Finance

As the 2017 Kansas legislative session begins, pertinent news and information regarding school finance reforms for the 2017-18 school year will be shared with the Board of Education as it becomes available.

Operations

The operations department is extremely busy with ongoing construction activity around the District as well as preparing and issuing bids for all aspects of construction and remodeling. Construction progress is continuing positively in light of a few seasonal weather interruptions.

Technology

The technology department updated software on several of the main District servers over winter break. The Cisco IP phone server software, Destiny library software, and Skyward software were all updated to the latest versions. An update was also made to the RevTrak software to allow for payments to be integrated with Skyward Family Access in real time.

Chromebooks were distributed to all middle school students this past week.