BNSF Railway introduced its new Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) Intermodal Facility in Edgerton today during the facility’s grand opening ceremony. LPKC is a more than 1,550-acre master-planned distribution and warehouse development anchored by BNSF’s newest intermodal facility.

BNSF?s LPKC Intermodal Facility has been designed to accommodate the growing demands of freight rail transportation in the Kansas City region and will initially nearly double BNSF’s lift capacity in the Kansas City market. The Intermodal facility encompasses 433 acres and will have an initial lift capacity of 500,000 truck containers and trailers with the ability to expand to 1.5 million units.

The LPKC facility has six 8,000-foot tracks for loading and unloading Intermodal trains, more than 1,800 parking spaces and will have 4,300 container stacking spots at full build-out. It is equipped with five wide-span, electric, rail-mounted gantry cranes, which produce zero emissions on site and will significantly reduce the number of hostler trucks needed to move containers within the facility.

LPKC also features an automated gate system for trucks as they enter and exit the intermodal facility, a biometric driver identification system and digital cameras to record images of containers, chassis and tractors. These elements will increase security, while improving throughput and reducing truck idling and emissions.