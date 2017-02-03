Anthony Reed (42) sets the offense in action against Blue Valley last week. Reed scored 20 points in the Blazers 80-59 loss to the Tigers. Photo courtesy of Chrissy Hatton

Outscored 32-10 in the third quarter, the Blazers dropped an 80-59 EKL home game to Blue Valley last week.

“Our transition defense had some major lapses in the second halftime,” said Coach Jeff Langehr. “We seemed to lack a little energy that has been our saving grace all year. We will learn from our mistakes and improve.”

Anthony Reed led all scorers with 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Devan Toomey added 14.

All five Blue Valley starters scored 13 or 14 points for a well balanced attack.

The loss left GEHS with a 7-4 record.