The Blazers baseball team got back on the winning track with a pair of wins last week in the De Soto tournament.
In game one, GEHS defeated host De Soto 3-1 behind the pitching of Reid Frase. Dayvin Johnson and Jonas Pippitt had multiple hits, while Tim Wood, Pippitt and Conner Boyt had RBI’s.
It was the same story in game two as GEHS easily defeated Turner 16-5.
Nick Michael got the pitching decision and was supported by a 17 hit attack.
