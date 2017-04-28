The Lady Blazers took first place in the 1600 relay at the Mill Valley Invitational. From left to right are Lauren Highfill,Kelby Wilson,Hailey Morris and Larissa Weidler. Photo courtesy of Brian McGee

In another dominant performance, the Blazers boys and girls track teams brought back first place honors from the Mill Valley Invitational April 18.

The girls won their fourth straight title outpacing runner-up Aquinas 231-141, while the boys defeated second place Mill Valley 183-123.

The boys had three gold medalists in Parker Tenove (400 meters, 52.4 seconds); Colton Goodman (pole vault, 13’0”) and freshman Teven Mckelvey (triple jump, 41’8.5 inches).

Several Blazers earned silver medals. Spencer Klaasen covered the 300 meter hurdle race in 43.41 seconds and Trenton Bilhimer cleared 12’ in the pole vault. Marshall Carpenter heaved the shot put 46’8 inches; Sam Stranathan the discus, 135’11 inches; Koby Money threw the javelin 152’7 inches; and Mason Lumley had a high jump of 5’ 10 inches.

Two relay teams took second place. The 400 meter foursome of Sammy Wahome, Rees Taylor, Brett Harding and Lance Hunter clocked 44.9. The 1600 meter relay team of Tenove, Matt Beyer, Philip Motley and A.J. Rodriguez clocked in at 3:41.29.

Bronze medals belonged to Taylor in the 100 meters with a time of 12.04; Liam Smith in the pole vault with a height of 12’; Stranathan in the shot put with a toss of 45’1 inch; and Carpenter in the discus with a toss of 125’3 inches.

Equally impressive were the Lady Blazers who totaled 12 gold medals en route to a dominant 90 point win over runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas.

Lauren Highfill had a big day earning gold in the 300 meter hurdles and teaming with Kelby Wilson, Larissa Weidler, and Hailey Morris for gold in the 1600 meter relay.

Weidler also took gold in the 800 meter race and joined Taylor Fergola, Alyssa Farrens and Sadie Watkins to win the 3200 meter relay.

Other golds went to Cassidy Androff in the discus; Zoe Daniels in the 100 meters; Kaitlyn Dayton in the high jump; Sydney Wetherington in the pole vault; and Abbey Bilhimer in the shot put.

Earning silver medals were Sariah Hull in the 100 meter hurdles and in the 400 meter relay she teamed with Skylar Washington, Zoe Daniels and Roshea Daniels.

Other second places went to Kennedy Comstock in the shot put; Brenna Davidson in the javelin; Kaitlyn Dayton in the triple jump; Taylor Grasser in the long jump; and Amy Kamtio in the high jump.