Coach Windholz
The Blazer Baseball C team played a 1-9 inning game at home April 16 against Lawrence Free State, and got the victory 10-2. Great pitching by Kellen Kuesser, Austin Brewer, Quinton Johns and Brooks Langher kept the Firebird bats in check.
Well played defense and great base-running by the guys, made for a great afternoon for the Blazers.
Keith Brown crushed a ball to the fence for a triple to open the game up in the sixth, and the boys cruised from there.
“The effort and attitude from the guys was excellent and we continue to improve each and every day,” said Coach Windholz.
Blazers win 10-2 against Free State
