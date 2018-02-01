Jan. 20, the A-team boys traveled to Lansing to open up their freshman tournament, facing the Leavenworth Pioneers.
The boys came out rusty to begin the 1st quarter with seven turnovers, but went into halftime up 31-14.
Both teams shot well in the second half, but the Blazers pulled away with a 67-38 victory. Brooks Langrehr led the team with 18 points, while Hayden Dyer added 13 of his own, and also took two tough charges.
The win brings the A-teams record to 7-1 on the season, and they are back in action against Blue Valley in the second round of the Lansing tournament, Jan. 24 at 7:45 p.m.
The B-team boys host Louisburg on Wednesday as well, starting at 6 p.m.
Blazers A team wins
Jan. 20, the A-team boys traveled to Lansing to open up their freshman tournament, facing the Leavenworth Pioneers.