Farron Evans
The Blazers hosted BVNW last night for two games. Game one the Blazers tamed the Huskies for 16 runs in the first inning. As the home team we only batted twice. Winning the game 16-1. Every player recorded a hit and also scored a run.
Game two was more competitive, and the Blazers had to battle to hold a late lead. Kyleigh Bobki had 3 of the 7 RBIs and went 2-3 in the game. Several Blazers also had big outs to help hold the Huskies in check. The Blazers are now 6-3-1 on the season.
The Blazers will play their final two games against Olathe South.
Blazers tame Huskies
