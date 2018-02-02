The Blazers found success on the mat the weekend of Jan. 28.
The team took second overall out of 16 teams at the Shawnee Mission North invitational – edging out defending state champion and current #4 Manhattan by five points.
Top performers include – Kadyn Humphrey second, Kye Humphrey fourth, Brayden Ratcliffe fourth, Connger Greig third, Jensen McDermott second, Brendan Oshel third, Jackson Flowers- Champion.
The JV also traveled to a varsity tournament in Atchison. Top performers include Caden Rodriguez third and Willie Williams fourth.
On Feb. 1, Blazers host the last home meet of the year – Senior Night – against Santa Fe Trail. Kids club wrestlers will wrestle at five along with the JV. Senior night celebrations and the varsity dual will begin around 6 p.m..
Blazers take second overall at invitational
The Blazers found success on the mat the weekend of Jan. 28.