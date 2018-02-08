The Blazers took to the mat Feb. 1 to take on their toughest duel competition of the year at Blue Valley Northwest on their senior night.

The Huskies are currently ranked #9 in the state.

After a dominating performance by the JV, the varsity came out of the gates hot and jumped to an early lead. The Huskies battled back before our middle weights put us up again. The upper middles lost some momentum but in the marquee matchup of the night #1 ranked Jackson Flowers bested the #2 ranked wrestler from BVNW to secure the win for the Blazers.

This was by the far the best performance top to bottom the team has put together all year

Big wins came from Kole Nhingsavath, Kye Humphrey, Brayden Ratcliffe, Taven Ewbank, Conner Greig, Jensen McDermott and Jackson Flowers.