The Blazer boys’ varsity basketball team snapped a two game losing streak with a 57-42 win at Mill Valley last week.
Both teams played to a 4-4 first quarter tie before the Blazers took an 18-12 halftime lead.
Bryson Rohr’s conventional three pointer gave GEHS a 33-20 lead after three quarters.
From there, GEHS held on for its eighth win of the season.
“We needed to put an end to the losing streak,” said Coach Jeff Langehr. “Our kids responded to the challenge, played tough and worked our way to a much needed victory.”
Rohr led a balanced attack with 13 points, while Blake Nichols added eleven points. Devan Toomey had eight, Conner Boyt, seven, Austyn Hatton and Luke Soza, six points, Anthony Reed, four points and Luke Jennings two points.
Blazers snap losing streak with win at MV
