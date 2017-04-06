Two overtime periods still could not decide the match as the Lady Blazers and Shawnee Heights soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie last week at GEHS stadium.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Blazers battled back. Sophomore Fiona Turner scored on a penalty kick and then Turner scored on a break away to tie the score.
The Blazers final shot on goal went awry and both teams settled with a draw.
It was the same story in JV action as GEHS played to a 1-1 tie with Shawnee Heights. The Blazers lone score came from forward Jamie Gaither.
The Blazers varsity and JV records start identically at 0-2-1.
Blazers, Shawnee Heights soccer match ends in a tie
