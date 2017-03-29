Placing its offense in high gear, the Blazer varsity baseball team rolled past Shawnee Mission North, 19-6 at home last week.
Leading the way was senior Zach Bass who stroked a grand slam, a three run homer and ended the night with seven RBI’s.
Tyler Henry also went 2-3 with a three run homer and had four RBI’s. Nolan Quiring also collected a homerun.
Chris Davidson was the winning pitcher as GEHS improved to 1-1. The team remains at home this week hosting Lansing.
Blazers roll past SMS
Placing its offense in high gear, the Blazer varsity baseball team rolled past Shawnee Mission North, 19-6 at home last week.